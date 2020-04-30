Five killed in road accidents in different parts of Karachi

A woman and a child were among the five persons killed in various accidents in Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and one other sustained injuries in separate road accidents in different parts of Karachi on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle in Steel Town area of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, killing a woman and a child on the spot and injuring another person.

A speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Malir Cantt area, killing a man on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Yet another accident occurred in Defence area of the city where a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a rashly driven dumper while a pedestrian was hit and killed by a speeding vehicle in Liaquatabad Area.

