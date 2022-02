Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two other sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a loader rickshaw in Chiniot on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred at the Sargodga Road in Chiniot where a recklessly driven dumper hit a loader rickshaw, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.