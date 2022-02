Local government polls have again shown problem of rejected votes because of double stamping: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have again shown problem of rejected votes because of double stamping.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the same had come out in the Judicial Commission report on 2013 elections. He said the ability to manipulate elections through getting opponent votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes Electronic Voting Machines.

