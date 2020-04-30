Pakistan reports 2,465 coronavirus cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 49 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 49 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,491,423. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,877 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,465 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 49,553 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 2,465 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 4.97 percent.

Note: This story will be updated very soon.

