Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

GOJRA (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding coach in Gojra on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of driver of the coach as he lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

