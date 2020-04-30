UK court acquits MQM founder in inciting terrorism case

LONDON (Dunya News) – A British court on Tuesday acquitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder in case pertaining to his controversial speech inciting terrorism in Karachi in 2016.

At the Kingston Crown Court, a majority verdict of 10-2 declared that they had found Altaf Hussain not to be in violation of the UK’s Anti-Terrorism laws on 22nd August 2016 when he made separate speeches from London to his party workers in Karachi.

"Altaf Hussain... was charged under section 1(2) of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006 with encouraging terrorism," the Met Police said in a statement on its website.

The charge as stated by the UK police was that Hussain "on August 22, 2016 published a speech to crowds gathered in Karachi, Pakistan which were likely to be understood by some or all of the members of the public to whom they were published as a direct or indirect encouragement to them to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and at the time he published them, intended them to be so encouraged, or was reckless as to whether they would be so encouraged".