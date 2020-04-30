Cabinet approves draft of endowment fund for transgenders

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Under Digital Skills Development Program, the provincial cabinet on Tuesday approved draft of endowment fund for transgender.

According to Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Barrister Saif, the Digital Skills Development Program has been approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet.

The draft of Food Fortification Act 2021, endowment fund for transgender, Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund Rules 2021 have been approved.



Barrister Saif said that Rs. 1 million would be provided to the family of the journalist who was martyred in terrorism, Rs. 2 million would be given to the journalist who was disabled for any reason.