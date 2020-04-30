PTI govt took record loans: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took record loans.

Talking to media after appearing in accountability court, the PML-N president said that the incumbent government has done nothing for the well-being of the nation. PTI has destroyed country’s economy, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is not worried over my meetings with other political leaders but country’s worsening situation.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting the hike in power tariff said that the opposition will save the people from the tyrannical government through no-confidence motion.

In his statement, the PML-N president said that Imran Niazi should resign instead of depriving people of essential items with inflation.

“It has been proved in four years that the government has only plans for inflation and corruption, adding that the people could not get relief," he stated.