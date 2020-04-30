There is no democracy in country: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that there is no democracy in the country and the government stands only on the basis of telephone calls.

Talking to media in Islamabad, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Imran Khan did this to the country despite not having a majority, what would he have done if he got two-third majority.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that our demand is to install TV cameras and show the process of accountability to the people. He said that it was not appropriate to talk about domestic affairs of others.