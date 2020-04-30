Attack on Pakistan akin to attack on Iran Iranian Interior Minister.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form Joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations.

The understanding was reached in a joint declaration issued after the meeting of a nine member visiting Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr. Ahmad Vahidi with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad today.

The two sides agreed to set up markets on Pak-Iran borders and increase the number of border terminals.

The two sides also exchanged views on completing fencing work on Pak-Iran border at the earliest.

It was agreed that the territory of Pakistan and Iran should not be used for terrorist activities against each other.

The meeting also discussed regional Security situation, looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and other important issues.

It also discussed prisoner exchanges and facilitating zaaireen.

Ways to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Iranian Interior Minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said his country considers terrorist attack on Pakistan as an attack on Iran.

The Iranian Interior Minister said Pakistan and Iran have long lasting historic ties.

On his part, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan s position on Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the recent increase in terrorist incidents is regrettable and joint cooperation is needed to end it.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the international community should help the Afghan people as severe scarcity of resources could lead to a humanitarian crisis in that country.

He said Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and welfare of Afghan people.

