Long march not needed if date of no-trust motion finalized: Fazlur Rehman

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that anti-government long march may not be needed if date regarding no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is finalized.

Speaking to media in Khanpur, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that no-confidence motion will be tabled after consultation with other parties. He said the PDM has also expedited process of coordination with the government’s allied parties.

Nation is continuously suffering during the PTI government’s rule. Distribution of performance-based certificates to ministers prove their ‘match has ended’, he added.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that he will hold meeting with PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari once he returns home from the hospital. The PDM chief also alleged that full state machinery and power was used during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.