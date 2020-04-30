KPK Local Body Elections: JUI-F leaves PTI behind to bag most seats

JUI-F has surpassed PTI in the elections with the highest number of 23 seats.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Local Body Elections has completed. According to the unofficial results JUI-F has surpassed PTI in the elections with the highest number of 23 seats.

As per the unofficial results of re-polling in KPK, elections were held for 5 city councils and 61 tehsils in 17 districts.

The unofficial results revealed that JUI has marked the lead with a total of 23 seats along with three City Mayor seats. PTI made it to the second place in the elections with one City Mayor seat and a total of 19 seats. While nine Independent candidates ranked third. The political party ANP was on fourth number with seven tehsil chairmen seats including one City Mayor. Jamaat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Islah won two seats.

While according to the unofficial results the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won one seat in the election.

