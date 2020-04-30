SC rejects plea against holding KP LG polls as per new schedule

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has turned down the petition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government against holding local government elections’ second phase in the province on new schedule.

During the hearing, KP Advocate General told the court that no consultation was made on this issue, therefore, the elections should be postponed. The apex court forwarded the case to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and directed to hold proceedings and conclude the matter.



SC has also ordered both the parties to present their stance before the commission. The case has become ineffective after issuance of new schedule, Justice Muzahir Naqvi remarked.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the court will not set wrong example by suspending the polls.

Earlier, ECP had issued a new schedule for second phase of KP LG polls.

The Supreme Court suspended the order of the Peshawar High Court to postpone the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which the Election Commission released new schedule.

The commission had directed the districts of South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Karam, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla and Dir to be included in the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Election schedule was issued for Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper according to which public notice will be issued tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its social networking site Twitter, polling for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body elections will be held on March 31.

Candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from February 14 to February 18.