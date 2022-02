cylinder blast occurred inside a van that was parked near a petrol pump in Moro city near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – A cylinder blast occurred inside a van that was parked near a petrol pump in Moro city near Nawabshah.

According to details, the cylinder blast caused fire that spread out and burned down several cars and many shops.

The fire tenders are busy in dousing the blaze. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.