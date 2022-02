Police and Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youth was killed while doing one-wheeling on his motorcycle near the Garhi Shahu Bridge in Lahore on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 16-year-old Hamza Yaqoob was performing one-wheeling on his motorcycle near the Garhi Shahu Bridge when his motorbike hit the footpath, killing him on the spot.

Police and Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have started the investigations of the incident.