Pakpattan: Two killed, three injured in truck, motorcycle collision

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Pakpattan on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dipalpur Road where a man along with his wife and three minor children was going on his motorcycle collided with a truck due to over-speeding, killing the woman and a child on the spot and injuring the man and two other children.

Rescur teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Pakpattan.

