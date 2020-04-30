Further identification has been underway with the help of CCTV footage.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Significant progress has been made in the investigation of Khanewal incident, as the police have confirmed the arrest of 15 main accused in the case. Meanwhile, further identification has been underway with the help of CCTV footage and also raids were being carried out for the arrests of other suspects.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the 15 main accused in the case who have been arrested after the investigation include Mohammad Yaqub, Kashif, Mohammad Riaz, Saqleen, Mohammad Shaan, Asif, Nadeem, Qaiser Naziz, Abdul Ghani, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Amir, Ejaz, Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Bilal and Ali Sher.

The arrested suspects could be seen attacking the citizen Aslam with bricks and sticks. While the provisions for terrorism and serious crimes have been charged against them. Further identification and arrests of suspects have been underway with the help of CCTV footage. So far, a total of 85 suspects have been arrested, with the main suspects being identified.

The spokesperson also added that police teams have been carrying out raids for the arrest of more suspects. The Chief Minister of Punjab and IG Punjab have been overseeing the entire operation.

