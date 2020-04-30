Re-polling in 13 districts of KPK for Local Body Elections

More than 500 polling stations have been setup in total.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) –The re-polling in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local government elections will be held on Sunday. While more than 500 polling stations have been setup in total.

According to the Election Commission, the re-polling will be held on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections due to brawl and the deaths of candidates.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar. Polling hours will be from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm. While the polling hours in Baka Khel tehsil of Bannu will be from 9:30 am till 5:30 pm.

The local body election for City Mayor in DI Khan will be held tomorrow. In all, 302 polling stations and 1039 polling booths have been setup. While the total number of registered voters is 34,4000.

Security arrangements have also been made for the maintenance of law and order on Election Day.

