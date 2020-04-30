NAB court declares Shehbaz Sharif's Saaf Pani project 'clean and transparent'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Saturday has released its written verdict and declared Saaf Pani Project of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif as clean and transparent.



In a 23-page written judgment, Judge Muhammad Sajid Ali remarked that no violation or any illegality was proved in the project.



”From assessment survey to the completion of the project, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and regulations were fully implemented,” the verdict stated.



The decision mentioned, “The former CEO Wasim Ajmal did not misused his powers and did not grant any unnecessary benefit to the co-accused.”

Earlier in January, 2022, accountability court had acquitted former PML-N MPA and a former Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) chairman Raja Qamarul Islam and 15 other accused in Rs245 million corruption reference.