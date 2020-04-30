PM directs to reopen inquiry on over 0.2mn citizen portal complaints

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday has directed to reopen inquiry into 246,000 solved complaints registered on Citizen Portal.



According to PM House sources, the premier has ordered to forward the complaints to higher authorities for review.



Concerned chief secretary and inspector general have been directed to supervise the complaints review process at provincial level.

The higher officials have also been instructed to submit the report after reassessing the complaints, stated PM House.

It is to be mentioned here that over 1.5 million complaints have been addressed so far by the authorities.