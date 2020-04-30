Resolution to be moved in NA for open court hearing in Shahbaz’s case: Farrukh

Farrukh Habib said Shahbaz would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that a resolution would be moved in the National Assembly (NA) for open court hearing in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif of his alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion.

Farrukh Habib in a message on Twitter said that the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had no right to address the house until he explained his links with Masroor Anwar and Maqsood, a peon.

The minister said Shahbaz Sharif would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.

