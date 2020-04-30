One killed, three injured as car overturns in Khairpur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital.

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other were wounded when a car turned turtle in Khairpur on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Shah Hussain Bypass area when a car overturned due to over-speeding, killing the driver of the car on the spot while three other persons sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital. Police sources said that the deceased and injured persons were residents of Sukkur.

