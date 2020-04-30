COVID-19 claims one life, infects 32 others in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 371 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 31 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 35,017 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 682 tests were conducted in the province on Friday out of which 31 more persons were reported positive. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Turbat, Zohb and Qila Abdullah Districts.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 443 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,038 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 371 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 4.55 percent in the province.

