Medical board declares Nawaz Sharif's health reports incomplete

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The medical board on Friday declared former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports incomplete.

According to the sources, the medical board headed by Prof Arif Nadeem sent a report to the government in which the medical board regarding the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif apologized for giving its opinion and said that the documents related to the health of PML-N leader were incomplete.



As per the medical board, it has already apologized Nawaz Sharif regarding the matters pertaining to his health report. The medical board said that the final verdict cannot be given without the latest clinical reports and medical examination of the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, it has also been identified that the reports of Dr. Fayyaz Shawl of American origin are not complete. Dr. Shawl has only written about the health of Nawaz Sharif, not with the medical reports of any medical institution or laboratory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 9-member medical board had earlier declared Nawaz Sharif s reports incomplete.



Earlier on Feb 1, medical report of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per report, the doctors have barred Nawaz Sharif from travelling and directed him to stay in London until angiography is conducted. The report mentioned that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from heart ailment because of which coronavirus is dangerous for his health.

The report also revealed the ex-PM is in severe stress after the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PML-N supremo has further been advised to continue activities without taking stress.

Earlier in 2018, following the Panama Papers leak he was found guilty of corruption, relating to his family s ownership of upmarket London apartments.

He was given a 10-year prison sentence, but was released two months later when the court suspended the sentences, pending a final judgement.

But in December 2018 he was jailed for corruption again, this time for seven years, in relation to his family s ownership of steel mills in Saudi Arabia.

In November 2019 the former prime minister of Pakistan had left the country pertaining to health concerns.

The 69-year-old is a patient of cardiac problems, and suffers from diabetes and kidney issues.

Court will take stern notice of Nawaz Sharif s fake report: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the court will take stern notice of former premier Nawaz Sharif s fake medical report.

Sharing his views regarding Nawaz Sharif s report today (Tuesday), he said that the problem of former prime minister will not be resolved by lying. He must return the public s money.

The Information Minister said that the purpose of such a report is to ridicule the legal system for the country. The Sharifs must complete the task on legal basis, rather than making excuses, the Sharif family must return country s money.

He further added that he hoped the court will take stern notice of these fake reports and the country s dignity will be restored.