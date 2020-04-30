Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to G-13 project and found that the labor and management was absent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to under construction G-13 project and took notice of absence of labor and management from the site.

As per details, the PM arrived at the project site without protocol and the staffers at the Prime Minister house, related authorities and the ministers were unaware of the visit.

The site manager was called to the construction site to brief Imran Khan about the working and completion of the project.

The sources further told that the surprise visit was carried out on information of slow develoment of the project.