Inquiry team failed to find evidence despite passage of almost two years, Shehbaz tells court

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Friday have appeared before accountability court in money laundering reference.



During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government has failed to carry out proper investigation into the matter despite passage of one and a half year. There is no proof available regarding transaction record against me. All the departments held their inquiries but found nothing, he added.



Shehbaz Sharif further told that the evidence submitted in the court are the same presented in the London court.

On February 10, 2022, the court had summoned Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on February 18 for indictment in money laundering case.

Special judge central issued a brief written verdict in this regard.



Previously, FIA had submitted details of 45 bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Salman Shahbaz in money laundering case.



The concerned officials told that the accused may be sentenced to seven years in jail with fine and seizure of properties.



Earlier, FIA had submitted a challan against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz and declared them as prime accused.



Shehbaz Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless. Daily Mail’s lawyer had confessed to not having enough evidence during the proceedings in British court, he added.



NAB prosecutor said that London’s verdict has nothing to do with this case.



PML-N president had also submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court on which, NAB prosecutor raised objections.