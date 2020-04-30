Qureshi, Uzbek FM reiterate desire to expand bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday telephoned Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and exchanged views on bilateral relations and strengthening of cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistani Foreign Minister said the bilateral ties of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were based on shared history, religion and cultural affinity.

The two ministers reiterated their desire to further expand relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Qureshi appreciated the increase in high-level contacts between the two countries including the meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of Uzbekistan on the occasion of the inauguration of winter Olympics in Beijing.

The ministers agreed to promote cooperation of their countries at the international and regional forums.

