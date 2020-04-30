Rawalpindi: 59 arrested in police crackdown against kite flyers

Police have also confiscated thousands of kites and spools of kite string during the crackdown.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - At least 59 persons were arrested during police crackdown against kite flyers in different parts of Rawalpindi on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, police crackdown was conducted under the supervision of CPO Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik and SSP operations Wasim Riaz in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, RA Bazaar Police Station, Naseerabad Police Station and Race Course Police Station during which 59 kite flyers were arrested.

Police sources said that some of the arrested persons were also involved in aerial firing. Police have also confiscated thousands of kites and spools of kite string from the arrested persons and registered cases against them.

