Ruling coalition, Tareen group hold informal meeting

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An informal meeting between the ruling coalition and the Tareen group took place on Thursday.

Members of Tareen group met at a residence in Model Town. Noman Langarial, Zawar Waraich, Aun Chaudhry, Salman Naeem, Lala Tahir, Khurram Leghari, Ishaq Khakwani, Faisal Hayat Jabwana and Ajmal Cheema also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the important aspects of the current and future strategies of the party were discussed. The like-minded members of the Tareen group discussed meetings between the opposition and government allies.

Contacts between PML-N and PPP were also discussed. As per the sources, the PML-N and the PPP members wanted to meet the Tareen group.

According to the sources, the participants who were not present in the meeting were contacted through a phone call. The group members are looking forward to the final decision of Tareen.

For the time being, the members will follow a unified perspective of standing with the party whereas Tareen will express his stance afterwards.