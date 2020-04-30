IHC bars ECP from holding LG elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has barred Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from conducting local bodies elections in Islamabad.



During the hearing, the court told that the decision was taken while keeping in view the clauses of Local Government Ordinance.



The court further asked the federal government to inform why it had repealed the Local Government Act and devised an ordinance.

It is to be mentioned here that local government elections were scheduled to be held on April 15 in federal capital through electronic voting machines (EVMs).



ECP had asked the federal government to provide 3900 electronic voting machines for the upcoming elections.