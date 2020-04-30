PM Imran making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the country s economy is gaining strength.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister said the government has further increased the salaries of employees by fifteen percent. He was confident that the incomes will further increase in one year time.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state and all measures are being taken keeping in view this manifesto.