KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal government on Wednesday introduced Kamyab Dukandar Program in Karachi.

Under this scheme, the applicants will be given Rs 2 million without security loans. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that more than 3 billion loans have been disbursed in Karachi so far, successful shopkeeper program is being launched to provide more jobs, 2,000 shops will be opened in Karachi and Rs. 2 million unsecured loans will be given.