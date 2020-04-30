FM Qureshi, Sheikh Abdullah agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of common interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday while reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with his UAE counterpart.

Foreign minister Qureshi while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the United Arab Emirates, reiterated that such attacks posed a grave threat to the regional peace and security, and must be ceased immediately.

Expressing satisfaction at the existing cooperation in multilateral fora, the two ministers agreed to continue close collaboration in regional and global organizations, including the FATF.

Foreign minister Qureshi congratulated the UAE government on the successful organization of Dubai Expo 2020.

Recalling his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020, Sheikh Abdullah highly appreciated the impressive design and display of the pavilion.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture.