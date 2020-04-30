Bilal Yasin case: Naseem Vicky's father, brother granted interim bail

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Another progress in Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin case has been observed as Naseem Vicky s father Mian Hamid Mehmood and brother Mian Asad’s interim bail has been granted in exchange for bail bonds of Rs 1.1 hundred thousand.

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted interim bail to Naseem Vicky s father Mian Hamid Mahmood and Mian Asad and both the accused have been restrained from being arrested till February 18.

The petitioner took the stance that both the accused were named in the light of the statement of the witness, the accused have nothing to do with the case of attack on Bilal Yaseen, the court should grant interim bail to both of them.