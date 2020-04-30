73pc of Punjab's total population will be able to get benefit from health cards: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that after launching of Naya Pakistan National Health Card Program in Faisalabad, overall seventy three percent of total population of Punjab will be able to get benefit from the program.



While addressing the launching ceremony of health card program in Faisalabad, the CM said around 1.5 million people of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot would avail free medical facilities from the programme.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that under this program, three point two million families of Faisalabad Division will get free of cost medical treatment.