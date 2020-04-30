The corrupt elements will surely get punishment over their misdeeds, PM Imran pledged.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that those who used to accuse each other in the past have come together against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan National Health Card Program for Faisalabad Division, the premier claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has come forward while holding his cheque book to buy loyalties of different politicians.

The corrupt opposition leaders will be brought to book, despite all their efforts to evade accountability by different means, he pledged.

The PM said that Naya Pakistan National Health Card program is the major step towards transforming Pakistan as a welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina. A huge amount of four hundred billion rupees is being spent on this revolutionary project of the health sector in Punjab only. he added.

He said keeping in view the economic condition of the country, it was not an easy task to launch such a revolutionary project for the provision of quality health treatment free of cost to the common man.

Imran Khan said that the private sector will set up hospitals in small cities and villages under the Health Card project for the provision of medical treatment to the masses at their door steps.

He said that the government is fully aware about its responsibilities to facilitate the women population and in this regard, more measures will be taken for their protection and granting them more rights.

The foundation of prosperity and development of a nation was closely linked with rule of law.

Referring to the criticism of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on the government’s national health card scheme, the PM said that PPP in its tenure remained incapable of bringing development in Sindh.

“He [Bilawal] now says that they will spend on hospitals rather than the health cards. But, who stopped them during their over 13-year rule to take such steps for the facilitation of common man,” he questioned.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan arrived in Faisalabad on one-day visit where he is scheduled to hold meetings with the elected representatives of national and provincial assemblies from Gujranwala Division and representatives of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.