LHC declares plea to hold referendum for presidential system inadmissible

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has declared petition to hold referendum for presidential system in the country as inadmissible.

As per the six-page written verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan said that the court can only issue directives on the basis of Article 199 of the Constitution.

The judge remarked that there is neither any second party mentioned in the case to whom we can issue directives nor any law identified in this regard.

Therefore, the claimant’s appeal conflicts with the basic structure of the Constitution, he added.