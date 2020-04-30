People reject opposition’s negative politics: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh on Tuesday said that the opposition wanted to create storm in a cup of tea.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the opposition wanted to create storm in a cup of tea however their attempt to mislead the people would be foiled.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office in which political situation and promotion of inter-provincial harmony was discussed.

The Governor Sindh condemned the negative politics of the opposition, saying the people of the country had already rejected the opposition’s narrative to disrupt the economic stability.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said like the resignations call, no-confidence motion of the opposition would also fail.

Some political parties had already parted ways by mistrusting the opposition alliance, therefore, the scattered PDM should first care for its existence, he added.

He said the country was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, the opposition wanted to put the country in reverse gear.

