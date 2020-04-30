PM Imran to visit Quetta, Naushki today

Prime Minister will also visit Naushki where he will be briefed on the operation against terrorists.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Quetta today (Tuesday) to boost the morale of the armed forces after a successful operation against terrorists in Panjgur and Naushki in Balochistan, Dunya News reported.

Sources said that Prime Minister will hold meetings with Chief Minister and Governor of Balochistan. The premier will also be briefed about security situation as well as development projects in the province.

PM Imran Khan will also be briefed on the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). On his visit, the PM will be flanked by federal ministers, MPAs and special assistants.

The Prime Minister will also visit Naushki where he will be briefed on the operation against terrorists.

Sources said that the federal cabinet meeting which was scheduled to be held today is likely to be called off due to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta.

It merits mention that Pakistan Army said on Saturday that a total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations and Security forces have completed the clearance operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked security forces camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on 2nd Feb, and both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations.

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed while four security personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing the attack.

In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area. Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity.

