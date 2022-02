ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Interior Minister Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Naif has arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a day-long visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The Saudi Interior Minister will call on President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Regional situation, release of the Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit.