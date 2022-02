The minor, who was killed in the blast, was 8 years-old.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Gas leak blast in rural area of provincial capital of Balochistan has claimed life of a minor while injuring three others.

According to details, the blast occured in Bukhari Town of Hazarganji area of the city injuring two minors and a woman.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital through Edhi ambulances and were later shifted to Burn Ward of BMC.

