Time is about to end for the selected, says Maryam Nawaz

Political parties have differences but problems of the people hold us together, says Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz stated that time is about to end for the selected.

While talking to media the PMLN Leader has said that, “Political parties have differences but the problems of the people hold us together. We will unite forgetting our differences for people’s problems.”

She further stated that, “Time is about to end for the selected. There’s no greater happiness than to fulfill the expectations of people.”

In response to a question the Vice President of PMLN has stated that November is far away the government will meet it’s end sooner.

