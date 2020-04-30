Four miners killed, five injured in gas explosion

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Four miners were killed and five injured in a gas explosion inside a coal mine in Zarghun Ghar area near Quetta on Saturday.

According to PDMA, the rescue operation has been completed while the injured miners have been shifted to the nearby hospital, who sustained burn injuries.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

They expressed condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and directed for provision of best medical facilities to the injured.