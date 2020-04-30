Chiniot: Govt employees protest to introduce hike in flour, petrol prices

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – Government employees on Tuesday held a mass demonstration in Chiniot, requesting government to introduce hike in flour and petroleum prices across country.

According to details, the employees led a protest rally from EDO complex to DC office. Moreover, the worker held number of placards in hand and hurled slogans against government on rising inflation in country.

President All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Asim Iqbal Gujjar said that the government must introduce further inflation in the country so that the poor might die soon while the politician could take sigh of relief.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government workers demanded an increment in salaries with the rising proportion of inflation around country. They went on to demand an increase of 100 per cent in reduction allowance and announced that if the conditions are not fulfilled, they will continue mass demonstration on bigger scale.