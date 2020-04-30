Sialkot lynching incident: Federal cabinet demands enforcement of strict law against culprits

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet of Pakistan in a meeting under presidency of Prime Minster (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded enforcement of strict law against culprits of Sialkot lynching incident.

According to details, PM held a meeting with the federal cabinet during which he was brief about the current status of Sialkot lynching case; meanwhile, the internal peace and security situation was also discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that during meeting, the agenda based on 17-written conditions and the terms of Afghan native’s land, air travelling were discussed. Moreover, the meeting was attended by CEOs of GEPCO and TESCO whereas the approval of petrol dealers margin was also approved by the cabinet.