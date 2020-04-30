ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday has vowed to always respect the Parliament and Constitution.

The anti-graft watchdog chief attended a Public Accounts Committee meeting chaired by Rana Tanveer.

During the session, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls him a ‘daily wages chairman’.

Any statement from those who are facing trials has no value, he added.