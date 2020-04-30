The scholar announced to give compensation money to the bereaved family.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Religious scholars on Tuesday have visited Sri Lanka High Commission and expressed condemnation over the killing of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana in Sialkot.



Addressing the press conference, Mufti Taqi Usmani said that this sad incident has shaken the entire nation. The culprits will be brought to justice at any cost, he assured.

The scholar further announced to give compensation money to the bereaved family.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Vijay Vikrama in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the minister expressed grief over the mishap of killing Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana in Sialkot.

He also apprised the Sri Lankan authorities about the steps being taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against the culprits. All the suspects involved in the incident have been arrested, he told.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the government’s action to bring the responsible people to justice.