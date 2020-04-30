ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim has said that he does not want to make the affidavit public during his life.

Rana Shamim, in his reply to show cause notice, said that the affidavit was not made public so proceedings of contempt of court against him cannot be held.

Ex-CJ GB further said that he promised his late wife that he will put facts on record and signed the affidavit in Britain to keep it safe in another country.

However, Rana Shamim said that he is ready to face former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar regarding the statements he made in the affidavit.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court directed Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit till December 13 and also warned of indicting him in the case if he fails to present the document.