Contempt of court case: IHC directs GB's ex-CJ to submit original affidavit till Dec 13

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has conducted a hearing on a contempt of court case against former Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Judge Rana Shamim.



During the proceedings, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the ex-CJ about his reply over which he told that he had already submitted his response on the show cause notice.



The court has directed Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit till December 13 and also warned of indicting him in the case if he fails to present the document.

Previously, IHC judge asked Rana Shamin whether he accepts the content written in the affidavit over which he stated that he hasn t seen the affidavit which was submitted in this court as the original one is locked in his locker in United Kingdom.

Attorney general said it is strange that ex-CJ doesn’t remember what is in the affidavit. Every day of this court is important as it is the "season" of leaks, he added.

Earlier, IHC had turned down the contempt of court plea against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

While announcing the reserved verdict, IHC CJ Athar Minallah declared the petition filed by Advocate Kulsoom as inadmissible. Just a criticism on Saqib Nisar doesn’t come under contempt of court. It’s the responsibility of judges to ensure justice to the sufferers, he added.

The CJ further said that an independent judge never gets affected by some criticism. After retirement, judges are no longer part of any court, therefore, the contempt of court is not for a common man, he remarked.

Athar Minallah also expressed that ex-CJP was bashed in personal capacity.

It is to be mentioned here that the high court had taken notice of revelations leveled by former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim regarding PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and summoned all the parties and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan in personal capacity.

Former CJ of Gilgit Baltistan was also served with contempt of court notice.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “I trust each and every judge of the court. The judges can also be made accountable and criticized. An environment of disbelief will prevail in society if people stop trusting the courts.”

Athar Minallah told the he had also faced social media backlash. He further directed the journalist to read his story’s headline. The IHC CJ asked where the former judge had notarized this affidavit as it is not part of any record of this court.