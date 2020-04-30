Interference in constitutional system mars country's progress: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that inflation, unemployment and poverty have increased due to which people are suffering.We are seeing these days due to interference within the system and the country will not run till the interference in the constitutional system is over.

Talking to media in Islamabad, PML-N leader said that the NAB Chairman could neither take a decision earlier nor he can take one now.

He further said, “with the NAB Amendment Ordinance the government gave itself NRO, there are scandals in every department of the present government, we have not been able to find out what crime we committed till date, Chairman NAB tell us our crime.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that the country’s economy was destroyed, there are Chinese flour scandals in the country.

Moreover, “what was done in the joint session of Parliament is in front of everyone, members were forcefully called to the joint session of Parliament, the counting of this government is also weak, elections were stolen in this country,” the PML-N leader added.